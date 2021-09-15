9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) stock rose 18.65% to $2.29 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 180.97% of ENGlobal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $80.4 million.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) stock increased by 13.66% to $3.54. As of 12:30 EST, Tellurian's stock is trading at a volume of 19.7 million, which is 175.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares moved upwards by 12.58% to $22.81. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 77.22% of SM Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock increased by 12.5% to $14.66. Trading volume for Aemetis's stock is 792.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 76.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.5 million.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) stock rose 11.01% to $12.0. As of 12:30 EST, SandRidge Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 155.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $439.1 million.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock rose 10.64% to $68.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 604.8K shares, making up 80.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) stock fell 6.64% to $27.7 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million.
- NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares fell 6.32% to $2.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 700.1K, which is 125.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $310.7 million.
- PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) stock decreased by 5.6% to $59.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.6 million.
