9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares rose 13.27% to $156.0 during Tuesday's regular session. Crocs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 330.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion.
  • RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock moved upwards by 11.17% to $3.2. Trading volume for RYB Education's stock is 80.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 117.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.3 million.
  • VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) shares moved upwards by 6.28% to $11.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 242.5K, which is 119.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock fell 35.04% to $11.68 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Aterian's stock is 59.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 507.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $450.5 million.
  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) shares decreased by 13.67% to $37.03. Trading volume for Las Vegas Sands's stock is 29.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 358.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 billion.
  • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock fell 13.23% to $89.79. Wynn Resorts's stock is trading at a volume of 14.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 480.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares decreased by 9.75% to $8.65. As of 12:30 EST, Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 46.0 million, which is 111.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $601.6 million.
  • Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock fell 9.63% to $1.46. As of 12:30 EST, Skillful Craftsman's stock is trading at a volume of 70.5K, which is 21.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares declined by 8.93% to $0.61. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 243.3K shares, making up 100.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

