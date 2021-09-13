11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) stock rose 6.84% to $108.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares moved upwards by 5.82% to $103.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 billion.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares increased by 4.83% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $263.6 million.
- Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) stock increased by 4.2% to $20.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares rose 3.61% to $13.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock declined by 7.6% to $0.57 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock fell 7.28% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $127.2 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares fell 2.96% to $6.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock fell 2.9% to $8.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) stock fell 2.78% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $88.6 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares decreased by 2.51% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $133.8 million.
