 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock moved upwards by 29.61% to $49.9 during Monday's regular session. Valneva's stock is trading at a volume of 143.0K shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 1342.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock moved upwards by 15.12% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.7 million.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) stock increased by 14.1% to $4.61. Trading volume for Aquestive Therapeutics's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:34 EST. This is 272.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.2 million.
  • Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) shares moved upwards by 12.15% to $6.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.0 million.
  • PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares rose 12.11% to $53.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) stock moved upwards by 11.51% to $11.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:34 EST is 160.0K, which is 89.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $688.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares decreased by 15.63% to $13.93 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:34 EST is 6.1 million, which is 64.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
  • Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) stock fell 11.02% to $17.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) stock declined by 10.55% to $17.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.1 million.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock decreased by 8.9% to $53.15. The current volume of 10.7 million shares is 189.32% of Cassava Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:34 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) shares decreased by 8.37% to $8.71. Trading volume for Sharps Compliance's stock is 392.9K as of 12:34 EST. This is 176.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.2 million.
  • Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) shares declined by 8.22% to $11.95. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 111.3K shares, making up 108.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $494.0 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AQST + ABSI)

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Looking into Aquestive Therapeutics's Return on Capital Employed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Coherus Soars On Lung Cancer Data, Illumina Closes On Grail Buy Without Regulatory Clearance, Adagene Strikes Collaboration With Merck
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com