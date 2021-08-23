 Skip to main content

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock increased by 23.91% to $1.3 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 198.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.8 million.
  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares rose 18.95% to $7.03. As of 12:30 EST, Canoo's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 125.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) stock moved upwards by 11.03% to $11.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares rose 9.92% to $27.48. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock fell 14.17% to $0.52 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Sunlands Technology's stock is 734.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 229.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock declined by 9.16% to $9.13. Youdao's stock is trading at a volume of 555.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 85.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares declined by 6.97% to $8.96. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock declined by 6.08% to $2.32. Trading volume for Gaotu Techedu's stock is 6.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 50.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $592.9 million.
  • Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) shares decreased by 6.07% to $15.03. The company's market cap stands at $349.8 million.
  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock declined by 5.94% to $7.45. Beachbody's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 47.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

 

 

 

Thank You

