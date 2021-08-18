12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock rose 11.74% to $31.21 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 10.98% to $2.02. As of 12:30 EST, China Liberal Education's stock is trading at a volume of 576.5K, which is 83.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares increased by 10.84% to $3.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 32.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares moved upwards by 10.81% to $8.71. Trading volume for Beachbody's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 96.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares rose 9.94% to $3.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 360.9K shares, making up 82.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $548.7 million.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares rose 9.87% to $200.26. As of 12:30 EST, Lowe's Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 11.6 million, which is 321.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares decreased by 12.62% to $141.76 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 151.3K shares is 288.32% of America's Car-Mart's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $961.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock decreased by 7.81% to $0.52. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 26.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares declined by 7.66% to $0.65. China XD Plastics Co's stock is trading at a volume of 831.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 31.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock decreased by 7.08% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $269.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares decreased by 6.69% to $2.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 35.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $713.0 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares fell 6.14% to $0.53. Puxin's stock is trading at a volume of 683.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 32.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.
