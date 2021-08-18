 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock rose 53.48% to $6.6 during Wednesday's regular session. SGOCO Group's stock is trading at a volume of 33.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 410.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $670.5 million.
  • QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares moved upwards by 14.77% to $5.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 195.1K, which is 247.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares rose 12.87% to $4.82. Trading volume for Cloopen Group Holding's stock is 878.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $792.2 million.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares moved upwards by 12.26% to $1.78. Trading volume for RealNetworks's stock is 446.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 74.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.9 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 10.15% to $0.68. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 35.61% of Nxt-ID's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares increased by 9.06% to $1.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 31.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) shares fell 9.43% to $78.12 during Wednesday's regular session. Cree's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 480.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares fell 9.07% to $9.22. ALFI's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 71.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.4 million.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares fell 7.58% to $4.15. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 939.5K shares, making up 53.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) shares decreased by 7.37% to $42.14. As of 12:30 EST, CDK Global's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 278.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock fell 5.85% to $2.7. The current volume of 450.9K shares is 13.92% of Red Cat Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $130.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Alight (NYSE:ALIT) stock decreased by 5.49% to $10.0. As of 12:30 EST, Alight's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 44.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ALF + ALIT)

34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Did ALFI Shares Gain Ground Tuesday?
Alfi's Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. Markets, Expects Over 150,000 Tablets Deployed by end of 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com