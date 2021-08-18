12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock rose 53.48% to $6.6 during Wednesday's regular session. SGOCO Group's stock is trading at a volume of 33.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 410.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $670.5 million.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares moved upwards by 14.77% to $5.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 195.1K, which is 247.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares rose 12.87% to $4.82. Trading volume for Cloopen Group Holding's stock is 878.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $792.2 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares moved upwards by 12.26% to $1.78. Trading volume for RealNetworks's stock is 446.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 74.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.9 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 10.15% to $0.68. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 35.61% of Nxt-ID's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares increased by 9.06% to $1.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 31.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) shares fell 9.43% to $78.12 during Wednesday's regular session. Cree's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 480.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares fell 9.07% to $9.22. ALFI's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 71.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.4 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares fell 7.58% to $4.15. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 939.5K shares, making up 53.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) shares decreased by 7.37% to $42.14. As of 12:30 EST, CDK Global's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 278.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock fell 5.85% to $2.7. The current volume of 450.9K shares is 13.92% of Red Cat Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $130.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Alight (NYSE:ALIT) stock decreased by 5.49% to $10.0. As of 12:30 EST, Alight's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 44.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers