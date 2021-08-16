 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Gainers

  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock rose 44.04% to $3.63 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 150.7 million shares is 972.43% of NanoVibronix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $87.5 million.
  • Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares rose 26.59% to $0.67. Trading volume for Baudax Bio's stock is 9.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 555.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million.
  • Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) stock increased by 15.85% to $17.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 22.8 million, which is 2820.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) shares increased by 14.59% to $20.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 509.7K, which is 178.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $723.3 million.
  • Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock moved upwards by 12.61% to $1.01. As of 12:30 EST, Surgalign Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 17.4 million, which is 488.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.5 million.
  • Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) stock moved upwards by 12.37% to $25.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock declined by 35.31% to $1.36 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 81.0 million, which is 905.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $267.5 million.
  • Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) stock declined by 18.04% to $20.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) stock fell 17.75% to $2.41. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 223.3K shares, making up 217.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock declined by 15.76% to $25.4. The current volume of 105.7K shares is 823.34% of Calliditas Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $634.2 million.
  • Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock decreased by 15.72% to $1.02. Trading volume for Assertio Holdings's stock is 3.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 274.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
  • ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares fell 14.25% to $5.54. The current volume of 81.1K shares is 22.34% of ProPhase Labs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $83.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

