12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares increased by 9.78% to $5.72 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, FreightCar America's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 189.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock increased by 8.4% to $7.67. As of 12:30 EST, Blade Air Mobility's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 257.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $531.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) shares increased by 5.31% to $11.69. The company's market cap stands at $146.6 million.
- DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) shares rose 5.09% to $31.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $596.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares rose 4.98% to $14.75. USA Truck's stock is trading at a volume of 76.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 74.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.1 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock rose 4.41% to $11.82. Trading volume for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is 65.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.1 million.
Losers
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares fell 11.22% to $2.85 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 281.7K, which is 24.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock decreased by 11.0% to $42.0. The current volume of 668.4K shares is 107.34% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock declined by 10.17% to $3.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 245.4K, which is 126.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock declined by 9.84% to $3.94. Trading volume for Recruiter.Com Group's stock is 51.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 49.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares decreased by 9.23% to $7.71. voxeljet's stock is trading at a volume of 122.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 191.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock fell 8.72% to $1.52. The current volume of 961.8K shares is 74.65% of ShiftPixy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers