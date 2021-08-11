 Skip to main content

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 12:32pm
Gainers

  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares moved upwards by 9.29% to $1.06 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 15.7 million shares is 238.1% of Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $177.8 million.
  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares moved upwards by 6.29% to $6.08. Wilhelmina International's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 65.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares increased by 6.01% to $36.64. Trading volume for Textainer Group Holdings's stock is 849.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 151.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares fell 44.57% to $10.6 during Wednesday's regular session. HyreCar's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 318.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $221.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock decreased by 13.12% to $27.22. The current volume of 27.6 million shares is 66.65% of Virgin Galactic Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares decreased by 11.55% to $11.61. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock declined by 8.68% to $6.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 309.3K, which is 29.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.7 million.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock decreased by 8.39% to $1.31. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 166.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock fell 8.34% to $4.28. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 685.8K shares, making up 422.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.

 

 

 

