12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) stock increased by 28.96% to $4.63 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 48.8 million, which is 2745.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.5 million.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares moved upwards by 24.8% to $1.61. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 127.3 million shares, making up 23210.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock moved upwards by 18.25% to $2.21. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 525.1% of Plus Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares moved upwards by 14.13% to $12.27. As of 12:30 EST, Allied Healthcare Prods's stock is trading at a volume of 18.4 million, which is 225.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares rose 10.52% to $5.46. Clearside Biomedical's stock is trading at a volume of 570.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) stock increased by 9.3% to $7.87. Achieve Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 239.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 98.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares decreased by 22.87% to $7.59 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 311.0K, which is 239.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $203.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) stock declined by 18.81% to $4.06. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 914.2K shares, making up 207.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $371.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) stock decreased by 17.64% to $18.03. As of 12:30 EST, ClearPoint Neuro's stock is trading at a volume of 897.9K, which is 241.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $374.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) shares decreased by 17.01% to $73.79. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 327.12% of Inari Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock fell 15.38% to $386.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 34.6 million, which is 246.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN) stock fell 13.91% to $22.1. As of 12:30 EST, Day One Biopharmaceutical's stock is trading at a volume of 65.2K, which is 43.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

