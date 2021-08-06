12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares moved upwards by 20.59% to $3.08 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 16.2 million shares is 348.19% of SCWorx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:34 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
- Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) stock rose 15.78% to $25.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock increased by 13.25% to $102.78. Joint's stock is trading at a volume of 266.1K shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 80.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares increased by 12.64% to $24.45. BeyondSpring's stock is trading at a volume of 16.7 million shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 1018.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $955.9 million.
- Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) stock rose 12.27% to $27.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:34 EST is 9.7 million, which is 3224.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $912.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares moved upwards by 11.5% to $8.98. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 182.5K shares, making up 81.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) stock fell 29.44% to $26.76 during Friday's regular session. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 548.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) stock fell 25.7% to $2.42. As of 12:34 EST, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 12.7 million, which is 520.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $396.3 million.
- icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) stock decreased by 25.33% to $11.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:34 EST is 1.1 million, which is 1087.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares fell 20.35% to $188.15. Trading volume for Novavax's stock is 10.7 million as of 12:34 EST. This is 250.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) shares fell 17.4% to $30.82. Trading volume for Y-mAbs Therapeutics's stock is 341.3K as of 12:34 EST. This is 135.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) stock decreased by 15.83% to $20.91. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 439.11% of Collegium Pharmaceutical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:34 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $737.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
