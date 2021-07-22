10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) shares moved upwards by 17.29% to $16.14 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 459.0K, which is 330.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $529.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares moved upwards by 6.11% to $2.0. As of 12:30 EST, Code Chain New Continent's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 258.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.6 million.
- Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ:PPIH) stock increased by 5.57% to $7.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 53.4K, which is 317.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million.
- Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) stock increased by 5.25% to $20.43. The current volume of 63.4K shares is 85.58% of Covenant Logistics Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares declined by 8.62% to $7.85 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 168.0K shares is 125.55% of China Recycling Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares fell 7.71% to $0.92. As of 12:30 EST, TD Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 52.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.5 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock fell 7.04% to $4.36. As of 12:30 EST, SG Blocks's stock is trading at a volume of 116.9K, which is 36.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares fell 6.9% to $31.07. The current volume of 14.0 million shares is 34.69% of Virgin Galactic Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion.
- Eneti (NYSE:NETI) shares declined by 6.74% to $16.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 218.2K, which is 267.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $185.2 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock decreased by 6.5% to $5.04. As of 12:30 EST, Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 200.0K, which is 65.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
