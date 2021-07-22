12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock increased by 53.01% to $15.47 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.6 million shares, making up 1503.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $741.2 million.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock increased by 15.38% to $5.03. Trading volume for Erytech Pharma's stock is 68.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 641.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.8 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock moved upwards by 13.51% to $23.61. NeuroMetrix's stock is trading at a volume of 42.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 713.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares rose 11.65% to $16.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 684.9K, which is 222.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.0 million.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock rose 10.78% to $1.36. Trading volume for Conformis's stock is 5.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 195.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $248.6 million.
- Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) shares increased by 10.55% to $8.9. Cabaletta Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 53.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $221.8 million.
Losers
- Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) stock decreased by 55.57% to $9.26 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares, making up 960.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $848.4 million.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock decreased by 24.14% to $3.74. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 1465.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million.
- Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) stock decreased by 19.85% to $12.9. Trading volume for Finch Therapeutics Group's stock is 328.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 472.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $611.9 million.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock decreased by 18.12% to $5.97. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 644.6K shares, making up 228.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.8 million.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares decreased by 17.99% to $10.58. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 799.5K shares, making up 471.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $564.6 million.
- InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) stock decreased by 16.37% to $4.67. InspireMD's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
