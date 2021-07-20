 Skip to main content

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares rose 26.15% to $9.26 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Quantum Computing's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 2208.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.2 million.
  • Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares moved upwards by 10.93% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $83.8 million.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares moved upwards by 9.75% to $1.81. Trading volume for MMTEC's stock is 521.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 157.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock rose 8.09% to $0.79. Nxt-ID's stock is trading at a volume of 542.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock decreased by 47.95% to $4.42 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 367.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million.
  • SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) stock fell 40.49% to $10.07. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 283.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock declined by 35.38% to $2.85. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 107.51% of Datasea's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock declined by 14.27% to $2.62. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.3 million shares, making up 72.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $154.7 million.
  • IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) stock decreased by 14.12% to $16.84. The company's market cap stands at $206.1 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock fell 14.09% to $5.49. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 28.0 million shares, making up 735.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $129.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

 

 

 

