12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock rose 12.32% to $7.29 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Quest Resource Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 205.8K, which is 170.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.4 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock moved upwards by 10.19% to $49.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 43.8 million, which is 139.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock rose 7.65% to $12.24. As of 12:30 EST, Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 85.7K, which is 120.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $235.2 million.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares moved upwards by 7.02% to $13.4. The current volume of 48.8K shares is 136.29% of voxeljet's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 million.
- Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) stock increased by 5.93% to $15.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 43.4K, which is 58.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $323.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares increased by 5.82% to $3.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 310.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
Losers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares fell 8.77% to $0.82 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, TD Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 612.4K, which is 80.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.6 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock decreased by 7.84% to $8.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 397.6K, which is 127.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.3 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares fell 7.3% to $3.5. The current volume of 136.5K shares is 159.79% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares fell 6.8% to $3.84. Trading volume for Sigma Labs's stock is 182.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 51.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stock decreased by 6.78% to $265.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 188.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 billion.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares fell 6.66% to $7.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 770.4K, which is 51.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
