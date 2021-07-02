 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares increased by 11.03% to $14.39 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Agrify's stock is trading at a volume of 686.8K, which is 225.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $292.0 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares increased by 6.54% to $11.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 44.0K, which is 68.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $240.9 million.
  • Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) shares moved upwards by 5.96% to $3.55. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 187.1K shares, making up 361.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares increased by 5.91% to $18.99. The current volume of 4.2K shares is 10.15% of HireQuest's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $258.4 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock moved upwards by 5.59% to $5.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 397.1K shares, making up 35.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $5.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 283.6K shares, making up 762.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock declined by 10.14% to $8.03 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 308.9K shares is 102.76% of Navios Maritime Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.5 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares declined by 8.57% to $2.67. Aqua Metals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 105.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.6 million.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock declined by 7.79% to $4.62. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 143.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $422.8 million.
  • Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) stock fell 7.45% to $4.1. Trading volume for Quad/Graphics's stock is 300.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.1 million.
  • Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) stock declined by 7.09% to $14.36. Trading volume for Wabash National's stock is 309.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 86.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $739.5 million.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) stock decreased by 7.0% to $15.42. The current volume of 169.6K shares is 115.0% of USA Truck's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $136.8 million.

 

 

 

