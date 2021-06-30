11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) shares rose 18.43% to $3.79 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Global Internet of People's stock is trading at a volume of 343.6K, which is 400.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.9 million.
- Amrep (NYSE:AXR) shares increased by 14.38% to $11.85. Trading volume for Amrep's stock is 42.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 184.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) stock moved upwards by 7.83% to $23.95. Sterling Construction Co's stock is trading at a volume of 727.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 302.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.1 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock rose 6.87% to $9.02. The current volume of 194.2K shares is 65.49% of Navios Maritime Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $143.3 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares rose 6.67% to $0.66. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 60.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
Losers
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares decreased by 11.13% to $97.65 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 678.4K shares is 450.78% of AeroVironment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares decreased by 8.08% to $5.24. As of 12:30 EST, Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 279.9K, which is 25.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares fell 7.51% to $47.36. Trading volume for Eagle Bulk Shipping's stock is 731.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 402.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $594.5 million.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares declined by 6.67% to $37.93. Trading volume for Beam Global's stock is 165.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 44.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.0 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares decreased by 6.6% to $10.48. Rekor Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 462.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 42.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $429.6 million.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares decreased by 6.28% to $8.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 365.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 147.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.6 million.
