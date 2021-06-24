12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock moved upwards by 27.11% to $4.5 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.5 million shares, making up 208.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.3 million.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock rose 21.6% to $8.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares, making up 1551.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $361.4 million.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) stock moved upwards by 15.33% to $26.99. Arcus Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 457.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares rose 13.73% to $6.66. As of 12:30 EST, NeuroOne Medical Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 11.8K, which is 92.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.6 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock moved upwards by 13.36% to $11.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 394.3K, which is 17.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.9 million.
- Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares increased by 12.38% to $24.14. Vaxcyte's stock is trading at a volume of 155.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 58.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) stock decreased by 25.65% to $25.88 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 806.4K, which is 4277.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) stock decreased by 12.23% to $7.97. Trading volume for Aesthetic Medical Intl's stock is 571.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 148.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) stock declined by 12.15% to $21.77. The current volume of 425.9K shares is 348.06% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $582.2 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares fell 10.55% to $2.63. As of 12:30 EST, Adial Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 185.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares declined by 9.55% to $1.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 11.0 million, which is 373.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.0 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock fell 7.98% to $1.27. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares, making up 102.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.
