12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lydall (NYSE:LDL) shares increased by 84.77% to $61.51 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 3714.59% of Lydall's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares increased by 49.58% to $57.77. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares, making up 1569.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) stock moved upwards by 8.7% to $31.61. DXP Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 39.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 43.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $607.1 million.
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares increased by 7.72% to $59.66. As of 12:32 EST, Veritiv's stock is trading at a volume of 97.2K, which is 41.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $934.5 million.
- Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) stock rose 7.47% to $13.94. Bowman Consulting Group's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 5.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $6.38. As of 12:32 EST, Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 538.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
Losers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock declined by 12.74% to $2.37 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 548.2K shares, making up 58.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.8 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock declined by 11.77% to $5.85. As of 12:32 EST, Quest Resource Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 304.4K, which is 252.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.5 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock declined by 8.29% to $4.43. Pioneer Power Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 133.7K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 86.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares fell 8.17% to $2.7. Trading volume for Castor Maritime's stock is 6.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 8.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.8 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares declined by 7.67% to $2.89. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 90.68% of Aqua Metals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $196.6 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 6.85% to $3.35. The current volume of 211.7K shares is 13.58% of Sino-Global Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $50.1 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers