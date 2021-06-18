12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock moved upwards by 17.16% to $23.34 during Friday's regular session. Smith & Wesson Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 12.4 million shares as of 12:33 EST. This is 820.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares rose 11.02% to $4.33. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares, making up 58.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.8 million.
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares moved upwards by 9.71% to $36.42. As of 12:33 EST, Cricut's stock is trading at a volume of 481.3K, which is 56.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock increased by 8.98% to $6.25. Aspen Group's stock is trading at a volume of 336.2K shares as of 12:33 EST. This is 128.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.8 million.
- AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) shares increased by 7.45% to $7.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 1.7 million, which is 78.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $886.2 million.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock rose 7.01% to $226.24. As of 12:33 EST, Fiverr International's stock is trading at a volume of 581.5K, which is 92.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion.
Losers
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares decreased by 8.28% to $2.55 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Amesite's stock is 538.5K as of 12:33 EST. This is 39.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.4 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) shares declined by 7.7% to $21.6. Trading volume for FAT Brands's stock is 115.6K as of 12:33 EST. This is 1413.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares declined by 6.24% to $3.16. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 837.1K shares, making up 187.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.8 million.
- Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) stock fell 6.16% to $29.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 71.1K, which is 59.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $804.0 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock fell 5.93% to $3.02. Trading volume for Forward Industries's stock is 227.2K as of 12:33 EST. This is 51.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) stock declined by 5.91% to $29.17. The current volume of 67.2K shares is 53.95% of TravelCenters Of America's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.7 million.
