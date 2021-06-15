11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) stock moved upwards by 8.25% to $4.72 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Pangaea Logistics Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 203.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $215.3 million.
- Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares rose 7.35% to $20.07. As of 12:30 EST, Mayville Engineering's stock is trading at a volume of 103.9K, which is 238.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $409.1 million.
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) shares moved upwards by 7.18% to $32.45. As of 12:30 EST, Titan Machinery's stock is trading at a volume of 764.4K, which is 342.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $730.9 million.
- Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) stock rose 4.99% to $112.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 232.4K, which is 90.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares rose 3.64% to $6.54. The current volume of 140.2K shares is 111.07% of Quest Resource Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.4 million.
Losers
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares declined by 10.33% to $8.46 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 109.56% of ReneSola's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.4 million.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares decreased by 9.07% to $3.71. Highway Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 55.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 159.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock decreased by 8.75% to $4.38. As of 12:30 EST, Akerna's stock is trading at a volume of 506.0K, which is 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.4 million.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares declined by 8.29% to $15.79. As of 12:30 EST, Nikola's stock is trading at a volume of 7.9 million, which is 55.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares decreased by 8.27% to $2.33. Fuel Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 794.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 51.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.5 million.
- TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) shares decreased by 8.04% to $54.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 69.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
