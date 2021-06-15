12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock moved upwards by 63.34% to $5.57 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for ALFI's stock is 124.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 3493.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares rose 7.24% to $15.1. Trading volume for Hollysys Automation Tech's stock is 660.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 224.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $925.2 million.
- Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares rose 7.2% to $14.44. Trading volume for Photronics's stock is 595.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 125.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $894.9 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares moved upwards by 5.74% to $2.22. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 107.9K shares, making up 92.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $223.3 million.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) stock increased by 5.37% to $8.43. Trading volume for RF Industries's stock is 575.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 753.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares rose 4.04% to $6.94. The current volume of 104.4K shares is 56.94% of GTY Technology Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $399.0 million.
Losers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 21.27% to $1.05 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.5 million, which is 199.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock decreased by 11.94% to $3.1. Red Cat Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 962.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 279.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.9 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares fell 10.38% to $17.75. As of 12:30 EST, SemiLEDs's stock is trading at a volume of 525.6K, which is 6.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares fell 9.51% to $2.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 102.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $249.4 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares declined by 9.02% to $41.22. As of 12:30 EST, JinkoSolar Holding Co's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 93.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock decreased by 8.3% to $2.04. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 34.64% of GTT Communications's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.2 million.
