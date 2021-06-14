12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares moved upwards by 111.41% to $39.26 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.9 million shares, making up 14960.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $981.8 million.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) stock increased by 108.58% to $9.2. The current volume of 81.7 million shares is 31681.43% of Enochian BioSciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.6 million.
- ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares rose 39.24% to $27.89. ITeos Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1133.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $979.0 million.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock rose 32.01% to $19.38. The current volume of 43.8 million shares is 674.24% of Novan's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $294.0 million.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares moved upwards by 20.0% to $18.6. Trading volume for Anavex Life Sciences's stock is 4.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 416.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares rose 18.89% to $4.72. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 239.07% of Cyclerion Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.7 million.
Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock fell 32.07% to $2.86 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Avenue Therapeutics's stock is 4.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1562.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock decreased by 14.32% to $5.03. Graybug Vision's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 187.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock decreased by 12.92% to $3.91. Trading volume for Fortress Biotech's stock is 2.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 140.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.5 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares declined by 10.78% to $2.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 13.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares decreased by 9.09% to $5.9. As of 12:30 EST, Aethlon Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 68.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock fell 8.77% to $1.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.9 million, which is 131.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers