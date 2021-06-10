11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock moved upwards by 20.62% to $4.27 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.0 million shares, making up 213.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.9 million.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares moved upwards by 10.98% to $3.74. Trading volume for Optical Cable's stock is 193.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 1579.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock increased by 6.8% to $43.95. As of 12:30 EST, Asana's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 184.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock increased by 6.64% to $5.7. Trading volume for Data Storage's stock is 219.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 227.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock increased by 5.93% to $25.88. Trading volume for SunPower's stock is 4.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 112.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
Losers
- Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares decreased by 17.0% to $23.24 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Materialise's stock is 2.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 543.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock declined by 11.39% to $7.08. SPI Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 997.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 176.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $168.9 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares declined by 10.85% to $35.53. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 157.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares declined by 10.21% to $25.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 719.3K shares, making up 126.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $577.7 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock decreased by 9.74% to $3.06. As of 12:30 EST, Aurora Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 119.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $360.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock fell 9.6% to $6.69. Trading volume for Triterras's stock is 704.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 86.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.5 million.
