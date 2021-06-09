12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares moved upwards by 347.96% to $9.9 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Aethlon Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 171.7 million, which is 35592.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.0 million.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) stock moved upwards by 22.93% to $3.27. The current volume of 19.9 million shares is 2288.52% of Checkpoint Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $258.9 million.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares moved upwards by 16.19% to $6.63. As of 12:30 EST, Clovis Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 34.8 million, which is 334.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $693.7 million.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) shares increased by 15.2% to $16.06. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 92.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $616.6 million.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock increased by 14.55% to $9.84. The current volume of 14.7 million shares is 175.16% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares increased by 13.62% to $15.99. As of 12:30 EST, Nemaura Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 234.4K, which is 12.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $366.5 million.
Losers
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares fell 23.23% to $4.66 during Wednesday's regular session. Atossa Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 38.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 300.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $563.0 million.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares decreased by 10.02% to $3.75. Trading volume for Precipio's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) stock declined by 9.71% to $16.94. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 830.5K shares, making up 133.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $882.6 million.
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) stock declined by 9.21% to $13.94. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 630.0K shares, making up 37.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock decreased by 8.09% to $1.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 73.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.8 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock declined by 7.94% to $6.21. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 14.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.1 million.
