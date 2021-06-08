 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) stock increased by 37.46% to $4.33 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 9.2 million, which is 1274.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.8 million.
  • Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock moved upwards by 25.85% to $4.43. As of 12:30 EST, Precipio's stock is trading at a volume of 21.4 million, which is 157.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million.
  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares increased by 19.99% to $11.28. As of 12:30 EST, PDS Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 125.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.2 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock moved upwards by 13.84% to $3.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 1715.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) stock moved upwards by 11.67% to $15.02. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 135.1K shares, making up 118.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares rose 10.89% to $10.18. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 626.2K shares, making up 53.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $691.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock decreased by 16.68% to $11.04 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, HOOKIPA Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 997.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.1 million.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) stock decreased by 13.77% to $19.3. Aclaris Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 207.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares fell 9.97% to $18.93. Alector's stock is trading at a volume of 241.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 37.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares fell 9.86% to $2.52. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 75.38% of Windtree Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million.
  • ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares declined by 9.13% to $6.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 95.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $974.4 million.
  • IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares fell 8.68% to $2.0. IMAC Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 571.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 116.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.

 

 

 

