12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock increased by 38.2% to $3.98 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.4 million shares, making up 1817.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares increased by 12.61% to $11.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 638.7K, which is 155.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.9 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares increased by 12.48% to $38.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.5 million, which is 171.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock increased by 11.51% to $13.21. The current volume of 6.4 million shares is 133.23% of Hyliion Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) stock increased by 10.76% to $43.01. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 994.1K shares, making up 55.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock increased by 8.63% to $4.04. Trading volume for SG Blocks's stock is 267.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.
Losers
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) stock decreased by 10.06% to $2.84 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Global Internet of People's stock is 77.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 51.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares declined by 9.73% to $30.78. Trading volume for Stem's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 91.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock fell 6.6% to $3.68. SOS's stock is trading at a volume of 12.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $660.5 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares decreased by 6.51% to $4.6. Trading volume for Performant Financial's stock is 473.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 14.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $254.1 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock decreased by 6.06% to $16.9. Trading volume for HyreCar's stock is 345.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.3 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock fell 5.83% to $4.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.0 million, which is 47.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.7 million.
