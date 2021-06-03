12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock increased by 27.08% to $14.64 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 112.8 million shares is 829.1% of Workhorse Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock rose 23.99% to $29.77. Conn's's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 387.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $873.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock increased by 18.93% to $15.58. As of 12:30 EST, Moxian's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 76.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $301.3 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock moved upwards by 18.15% to $11.0. As of 12:30 EST, Jiuzi Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million, which is 65.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) stock increased by 14.74% to $21.09. Tenneco's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 144.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) shares rose 10.69% to $8.9. Superior Industries Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 283.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 106.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $230.9 million.
Losers
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) shares fell 27.21% to $33.53 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for PetMed Express's stock is 3.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 526.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $679.6 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock fell 25.79% to $30.22. Koss's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 150.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $257.3 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock fell 24.59% to $33.33. As of 12:30 EST, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is trading at a volume of 19.3 million, which is 324.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares decreased by 22.43% to $5.05. Express's stock is trading at a volume of 24.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 172.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock fell 13.58% to $14.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 11.4 million, which is 146.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares declined by 13.17% to $9.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 71.1 million, which is 367.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 billion.
