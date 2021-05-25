12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares rose 24.03% to $4.34 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, RYB Education's stock is trading at a volume of 422.7K, which is 156.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.7 million.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares moved upwards by 16.78% to $10.59. As of 12:30 EST, New Oriental Education's stock is trading at a volume of 51.7 million, which is 319.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 billion.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares increased by 15.78% to $41.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 18.7 million, which is 300.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 billion.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares increased by 11.89% to $8.84. As of 12:30 EST, iMedia Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 165.8K, which is 211.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock increased by 7.89% to $30.49. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 165.68% of Cricut's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) stock moved upwards by 7.75% to $17.79. As of 12:30 EST, Lindblad Expeditions's stock is trading at a volume of 424.0K, which is 113.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $891.7 million.
Losers
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock decreased by 11.59% to $8.55 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 12.7 million shares is 130.86% of Lordstown Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares fell 8.63% to $8.16. The current volume of 524.6K shares is 184.3% of BIT Mining's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock decreased by 7.97% to $82.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 502.3K shares, making up 225.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $779.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares fell 7.78% to $1.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 350.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $268.1 million.
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) shares declined by 7.69% to $9.61. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 69.1K shares, making up 47.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $223.1 million.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock decreased by 7.04% to $15.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 212.6K, which is 46.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.9 million.
