12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock moved upwards by 43.23% to $2.65 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Pieris Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 169.7 million, which is 28944.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.4 million.
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock increased by 21.67% to $9.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 41.1 million, which is 3127.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $615.3 million.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock increased by 19.0% to $69.22. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 708.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $984.8 million.
- Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ:TLC) stock moved upwards by 18.91% to $5.82. The current volume of 15.9 million shares is 74157.46% of Taiwan Liposome Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.6 million.
- Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares moved upwards by 14.06% to $19.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 534.0K shares, making up 131.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares rose 14.02% to $2.7. The current volume of 297.7K shares is 86.02% of ADiTx Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
Losers
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock fell 16.06% to $3.45 during Tuesday's regular session. Petros Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 258.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 143.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) stock fell 13.78% to $7.45. Trading volume for Achieve Life Sciences's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1665.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock declined by 11.28% to $3.46. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares, making up 183.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares fell 11.2% to $3.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 259.4K shares, making up 74.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock fell 10.68% to $17.33. 89bio's stock is trading at a volume of 134.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 144.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.6 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock declined by 10.54% to $2.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 145.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers