12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares moved upwards by 41.84% to $0.88 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 99.6 million shares, making up 323.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $207.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) stock rose 25.61% to $4.09. The current volume of 74.9 million shares is 2273.54% of Agenus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $910.8 million.
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) stock moved upwards by 18.8% to $24.95. As of 12:30 EST, Inotiv's stock is trading at a volume of 113.9K, which is 108.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares rose 17.21% to $11.78. Trading volume for INmune Bio's stock is 167.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 93.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.9 million.
- Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares moved upwards by 16.24% to $12.09. Magenta Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 137.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 51.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $587.7 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock increased by 14.33% to $1.55. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 41.24% of Abeona Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares fell 35.26% to $0.83 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 76.9 million, which is 1593.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares fell 13.62% to $3.4. The current volume of 8.9 million shares is 91.65% of Seelos Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $266.7 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock fell 4.93% to $6.14. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.4K shares, making up 48.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares declined by 4.86% to $5.58. Trading volume for Clovis Oncology's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $583.9 million.
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) stock declined by 4.84% to $13.0. The current volume of 61.0K shares is 53.57% of Larimar Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $199.7 million.
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock declined by 4.5% to $7.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 244.8K, which is 68.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $654.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
