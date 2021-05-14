12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock rose 25.06% to $144.44 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.4 million shares, making up 293.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) shares rose 24.91% to $14.64. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 255.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock moved upwards by 23.32% to $24.67. The current volume of 642.5K shares is 77.0% of Cricut's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock moved upwards by 19.49% to $10.48. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 315.3K shares, making up 180.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $247.1 million.
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) stock moved upwards by 19.11% to $121.64. As of 12:30 EST, Dillard's's stock is trading at a volume of 636.5K, which is 205.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares rose 17.31% to $4.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 147.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares fell 15.02% to $2.49 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 575.6K shares is 53.99% of Monaker Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) stock declined by 12.64% to $10.3. As of 12:30 EST, The One Group Hospitality's stock is trading at a volume of 333.4K, which is 152.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock decreased by 12.16% to $14.67. Trading volume for VOXX International's stock is 471.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 170.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $351.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares declined by 6.8% to $11.53. As of 12:30 EST, Rush Street Interactive's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 112.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares decreased by 5.97% to $0.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 42.6 million, which is 46.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.2 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock decreased by 3.84% to $2.01. Trading volume for Ever-Glory Intl Gr's stock is 175.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 92.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
