12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares moved upwards by 17.67% to $9.06 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Moxian's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 98.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.8 million.
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) stock increased by 13.45% to $7.0. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 1701.9% of Comstock Holding Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares rose 9.76% to $11.02. The current volume of 623.4K shares is 86.95% of Fossil Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $567.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock rose 8.74% to $23.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 69.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares moved upwards by 7.32% to $31.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 516.9K shares, making up 218.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $591.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares moved upwards by 6.53% to $22.51. As of 12:30 EST, Beazer Homes USA's stock is trading at a volume of 270.0K, which is 57.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $704.4 million.
Losers
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock fell 37.47% to $2.17 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 549.75% of Zovio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shares declined by 22.24% to $8.92. ContextLogic's stock is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 375.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock decreased by 16.55% to $36.54. As of 12:30 EST, Poshmark's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 298.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares fell 16.35% to $0.65. As of 12:30 EST, China XD Plastics Co's stock is trading at a volume of 631.2K, which is 214.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
- ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares decreased by 15.62% to $16.91. ThredUp's stock is trading at a volume of 765.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 86.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares decreased by 13.47% to $20.75. GSX Techedu's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
