12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) stock increased by 17.31% to $7.21 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for MultiPlan's stock is 4.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 179.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares increased by 13.77% to $2.56. GlycoMimetics's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 603.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.9 million.
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) stock moved upwards by 12.57% to $11.64. Trading volume for Larimar Therapeutics's stock is 144.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 135.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock rose 12.42% to $1.21. Trading volume for Allena Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 124.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) stock increased by 11.93% to $3.94. Repro-Med Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 271.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 79.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock increased by 11.08% to $4.71. Trading volume for Allied Healthcare Prods's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 644.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
Losers
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock fell 19.58% to $2.67 during Thursday's regular session. Obalon Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares declined by 18.34% to $10.47. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares, making up 190.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares decreased by 18.3% to $2.45. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 7.63% of Protagenic Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares fell 17.77% to $1.25. Trading volume for Evoke Pharma's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 201.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock decreased by 16.23% to $13.63. The current volume of 8.0 million shares is 295.01% of Curis's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock decreased by 14.74% to $5.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.0 million, which is 26.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.8 million.
