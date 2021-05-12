9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares rose 21.34% to $8.38 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Ideal Power's stock is trading at a volume of 157.4K, which is 46.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock rose 9.94% to $4.49. Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 889.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 630.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
- Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares rose 6.7% to $4.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 41.6K shares, making up 19.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock fell 13.78% to $9.08 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 250.7K, which is 65.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $144.3 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares declined by 11.64% to $9.95. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 142.65% of Rekor Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $407.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares declined by 10.56% to $60.32. As of 12:30 EST, BlueLinx Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 224.2K, which is 140.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $571.1 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares fell 10.07% to $9.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 299.3K, which is 55.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $196.5 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock declined by 9.25% to $16.45. The current volume of 10.5 million shares is 80.63% of Virgin Galactic Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares declined by 8.92% to $7.71. Trading volume for Flux Power Holdings's stock is 72.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 40.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.3 million.
