12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares rose 53.87% to $7.74 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Lexaria Bioscience's stock is trading at a volume of 27.2 million, which is 23939.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock increased by 45.0% to $1.74. Stealth BioTherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 179.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 48612.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.7 million.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares increased by 20.5% to $12.87. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 9.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 179.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares rose 19.3% to $16.93. As of 12:30 EST, Cross Country Healthcare's stock is trading at a volume of 547.8K, which is 236.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) shares rose 15.83% to $6.07. As of 12:30 EST, Biofrontera's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 2588.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.1 million.
  • OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares moved upwards by 10.09% to $62.02. OrthoPediatrics's stock is trading at a volume of 181.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 100.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares declined by 17.97% to $3.71 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 116.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares decreased by 17.4% to $23.79. AdaptHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 262.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) stock fell 17.36% to $151.15. 10x Genomics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 192.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) stock declined by 16.82% to $9.2. Nemaura Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 30.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2672.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $210.9 million.
  • Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares fell 14.39% to $7.62. As of 12:30 EST, Invacare's stock is trading at a volume of 529.8K, which is 115.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $265.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares decreased by 13.7% to $19.94. As of 12:30 EST, Chemomab Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 173.8K, which is 70.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

 

 

 

