12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares increased by 19.99% to $10.2 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 120.51% of Applied UV's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.9 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares increased by 16.56% to $3.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 532.0K, which is 304.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares moved upwards by 13.67% to $1.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 957.7K, which is 100.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.7 million.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares rose 12.23% to $2.15. Hudson Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 244.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares moved upwards by 9.85% to $7.58. Trading volume for JanOne's stock is 564.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 94.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
- WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) shares moved upwards by 9.68% to $103.08. The current volume of 463.7K shares is 94.88% of WESCO International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) stock declined by 33.06% to $6.4 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Yellow's stock is 3.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 270.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares decreased by 10.98% to $3.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 94.7K shares, making up 69.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares fell 10.3% to $8.19. Ideal Power's stock is trading at a volume of 112.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
- Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) stock fell 10.03% to $3.23. Trading volume for Quad/Graphics's stock is 115.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 41.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares decreased by 9.93% to $8.26. The current volume of 270.5K shares is 44.35% of Agrify's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock fell 9.85% to $21.9. As of 12:30 EST, Plug Power's stock is trading at a volume of 26.5 million, which is 77.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 billion.
