9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) stock moved upwards by 11.59% to $220.31 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Gartner's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 247.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares rose 8.25% to $10.38. Siyata Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 8.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 19.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.
- CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares moved upwards by 4.65% to $8.99. As of 12:31 EST, CSP's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0K, which is 25.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
Losers
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares declined by 33.25% to $7.55 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 371.49% of Image Sensing Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) stock declined by 13.38% to $13.05. Trading volume for Sabre's stock is 17.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 213.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares declined by 13.32% to $7.03. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 188.91% of Harmonic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $710.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares decreased by 10.62% to $1.6. The current volume of 953.9K shares is 77.87% of Sphere 3D's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock declined by 9.81% to $32.67. The current volume of 8.5 million shares is 35.15% of Marathon Digital Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock decreased by 9.33% to $2.43. As of 12:31 EST, RealNetworks's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 56.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.8 million.
