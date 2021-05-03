9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) shares increased by 14.46% to $18.83 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 397.4K, which is 53.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) stock increased by 8.12% to $7.05. The current volume of 11.2 million shares is 1494.84% of Image Sensing Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares increased by 7.36% to $1.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 85.5K, which is 25.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.0 million.
Losers
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock declined by 12.18% to $16.09 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Intrusion's stock is 162.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 45.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.4 million.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) shares fell 10.24% to $17.89. Bel Fuse's stock is trading at a volume of 112.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 162.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $220.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock declined by 9.17% to $1.79. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 110.28% of Sphere 3D's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares decreased by 8.64% to $10.26. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 761.0K shares, making up 94.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $484.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock fell 8.63% to $3.71. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 497.6K shares, making up 22.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares fell 8.34% to $2.58. Trading volume for Auddia's stock is 11.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 3.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
