12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares moved upwards by 25.49% to $3.15 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 19.4 million shares is 2002.08% of ShiftPixy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares moved upwards by 10.15% to $79.39. MYR Group's stock is trading at a volume of 62.7K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 43.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) stock rose 9.47% to $6.7. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.0K shares, making up 58.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares rose 9.16% to $65.59. Hydrofarm Holdings Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 624.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) stock increased by 7.39% to $33.39. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 157.6K shares, making up 83.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $888.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) stock increased by 7.33% to $9.72. MRC Global's stock is trading at a volume of 267.6K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 46.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares decreased by 10.18% to $56.95 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 10.8 million shares is 159.9% of Lyft's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.7 billion.
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) stock decreased by 8.95% to $8.86. As of 12:32 EST, Pitney Bowes's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 86.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares fell 8.78% to $4.11. Akerna's stock is trading at a volume of 908.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 37.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million.
- Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) stock decreased by 8.72% to $50.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 681.1K, which is 125.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares fell 8.36% to $49.46. Trading volume for Columbus McKinnon's stock is 419.6K as of 12:32 EST. This is 396.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock declined by 8.24% to $11.14. As of 12:32 EST, Sunworks's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 32.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $301.3 million.
