11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) shares increased by 16.96% to $9.06 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Mechanical Technology's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 969.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.0 million.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock rose 8.58% to $33.88. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 318.5K shares, making up 45.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock increased by 7.42% to $4.05. Trading volume for SemiLEDs's stock is 75.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 13.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares increased by 6.26% to $10.85. Trading volume for Ouster's stock is 713.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 28.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares moved upwards by 6.17% to $47.78. Trading volume for UTime's stock is 40.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 3.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares decreased by 23.76% to $2.6 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.4 million shares is 342.07% of RealNetworks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.3 million.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) stock decreased by 11.52% to $21.16. As of 12:31 EST, Amkor Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million, which is 172.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) stock fell 9.25% to $5.75. Sequans Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 925.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 187.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares declined by 7.11% to $55.15. Agora's stock is trading at a volume of 395.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 24.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares declined by 6.99% to $134.15. Trading volume for Cadence Design Systems's stock is 3.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 189.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares decreased by 6.43% to $11.22. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 625.8K shares, making up 24.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
