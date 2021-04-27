 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) shares increased by 16.96% to $9.06 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Mechanical Technology's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 969.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.0 million.
  • Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock rose 8.58% to $33.88. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 318.5K shares, making up 45.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock increased by 7.42% to $4.05. Trading volume for SemiLEDs's stock is 75.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 13.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares increased by 6.26% to $10.85. Trading volume for Ouster's stock is 713.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 28.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares moved upwards by 6.17% to $47.78. Trading volume for UTime's stock is 40.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 3.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

 

 

Losers

 

  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares decreased by 23.76% to $2.6 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.4 million shares is 342.07% of RealNetworks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.3 million.
  • Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) stock decreased by 11.52% to $21.16. As of 12:31 EST, Amkor Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million, which is 172.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) stock fell 9.25% to $5.75. Sequans Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 925.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 187.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares declined by 7.11% to $55.15. Agora's stock is trading at a volume of 395.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 24.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares declined by 6.99% to $134.15. Trading volume for Cadence Design Systems's stock is 3.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 189.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares decreased by 6.43% to $11.22. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 625.8K shares, making up 24.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

 

 

 

Related Articles (API + AMKR)

38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Cathie Wood Adds $33.8M Shares In Shopify, Sells More Square To Pile Up Coinbase
Amkor Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers