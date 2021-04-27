 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Aarons (NYSE:AAN) shares increased by 20.99% to $31.98 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 442.7K shares, making up 137.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares moved upwards by 16.44% to $98.79. The current volume of 5.7 million shares is 539.84% of Crocs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) stock moved upwards by 15.91% to $25.28. Afya's stock is trading at a volume of 651.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 310.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock increased by 11.18% to $10.14. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 116.7% of Wunong Net Technology Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
  • Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock rose 11.02% to $3.43. As of 12:31 EST, Drive Shack's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 59.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $313.2 million.
  • Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) stock rose 10.61% to $8.96. Smart Share Global's stock is trading at a volume of 829.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 71.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares fell 11.71% to $4.3 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Trxade Group's stock is trading at a volume of 155.4K, which is 177.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock decreased by 11.62% to $0.65. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 141.5 million shares, making up 102.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.2 million.
  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares fell 8.92% to $3.68. Sypris Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 22.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.
  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares decreased by 6.98% to $6.2. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 19.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares fell 6.55% to $5.56. The current volume of 464.3K shares is 25.99% of Moxian's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $107.8 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock fell 5.98% to $3.85. As of 12:31 EST, Hall Of Fame Resort's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million, which is 18.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.1 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AAN + AFYA)

38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Why Aarons Company's Stock Is Surging Higher Today
Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers