12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aarons (NYSE:AAN) shares increased by 20.99% to $31.98 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 442.7K shares, making up 137.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares moved upwards by 16.44% to $98.79. The current volume of 5.7 million shares is 539.84% of Crocs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) stock moved upwards by 15.91% to $25.28. Afya's stock is trading at a volume of 651.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 310.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock increased by 11.18% to $10.14. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 116.7% of Wunong Net Technology Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock rose 11.02% to $3.43. As of 12:31 EST, Drive Shack's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 59.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $313.2 million.
- Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) stock rose 10.61% to $8.96. Smart Share Global's stock is trading at a volume of 829.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 71.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares fell 11.71% to $4.3 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Trxade Group's stock is trading at a volume of 155.4K, which is 177.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock decreased by 11.62% to $0.65. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 141.5 million shares, making up 102.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.2 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares fell 8.92% to $3.68. Sypris Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 22.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares decreased by 6.98% to $6.2. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 19.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares fell 6.55% to $5.56. The current volume of 464.3K shares is 25.99% of Moxian's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $107.8 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock fell 5.98% to $3.85. As of 12:31 EST, Hall Of Fame Resort's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million, which is 18.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.1 million.
