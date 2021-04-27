12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares moved upwards by 53.38% to $9.29 during Tuesday's regular session. Vaxart's stock is trading at a volume of 115.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 872.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) stock increased by 28.62% to $14.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 52.3 million, which is 6095.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $679.3 million.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares increased by 16.11% to $2.45. Nymox Pharmaceutical's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 733.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.8 million.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock rose 10.35% to $45.42. As of 12:31 EST, DermTech's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million, which is 258.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) stock moved upwards by 9.96% to $2.87. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 186.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $259.3 million.
- Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) stock rose 9.24% to $34.61. The current volume of 174.1K shares is 62.37% of Cullinan Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
Losers
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares declined by 18.4% to $7.1 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Reviva Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million, which is 279.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock decreased by 13.03% to $10.08. Trading volume for Ocugen's stock is 47.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 65.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock fell 11.42% to $8.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 168.2K, which is 96.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $126.4 million.
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares fell 9.53% to $13.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 18.9K, which is 21.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.8 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock decreased by 9.07% to $6.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 27.2 million, which is 86.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) shares decreased by 8.63% to $24.05. Kronos Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 61.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 30.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
