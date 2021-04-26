12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares increased by 17.41% to $2.63 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 43.12% of Kaixin Auto Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $171.2 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock moved upwards by 13.15% to $0.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 90.7 million, which is 66.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.7 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares moved upwards by 12.68% to $3.82. Trading volume for Future FinTech Group's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 33.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.1 million.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock moved upwards by 10.6% to $10.85. Renren's stock is trading at a volume of 106.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 56.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.8 million.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares rose 9.53% to $55.25. As of 12:31 EST, Scientific Games's stock is trading at a volume of 860.5K, which is 122.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) stock rose 8.79% to $18.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.9 million, which is 81.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares fell 13.9% to $3.85 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares, making up 90.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.5 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock declined by 9.66% to $1.59. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 58.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) shares declined by 9.36% to $100.92. Dorman Products's stock is trading at a volume of 99.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 74.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares decreased by 6.33% to $13.62. Trading volume for BBQ Hldgs's stock is 75.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 95.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.7 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock declined by 6.05% to $2.02. Trading volume for Uxin's stock is 33.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 244.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $689.6 million.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock declined by 5.16% to $35.92. Trading volume for American Eagle Outfitters's stock is 5.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 113.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
