12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares rose 72.91% to $7.47 during Monday's regular session. Reviva Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 27.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 80850.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares moved upwards by 25.85% to $12.12. The current volume of 186.1 million shares is 271.52% of Ocugen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock moved upwards by 19.23% to $7.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 23.1 million, which is 67.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares increased by 18.84% to $5.55. As of 12:31 EST, Voyager Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 1092.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.3 million.
- Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) stock increased by 15.73% to $28.32. The current volume of 34.3K shares is 52.12% of Aligos Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares increased by 15.43% to $8.9. Trading volume for Iridex's stock is 173.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 99.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.1 million.
Losers
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares declined by 5.89% to $10.55 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 689.2K shares is 125.2% of MiMedx Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares declined by 5.08% to $1.87. The current volume of 427.3K shares is 20.56% of Surgalign Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.2 million.
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares decreased by 4.74% to $17.12. As of 12:31 EST, Biodesix's stock is trading at a volume of 52.1K, which is 56.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $455.0 million.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares decreased by 4.72% to $1.01. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 55.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.5 million.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) shares fell 4.42% to $42.09. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.6K shares, making up 19.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $556.3 million.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares declined by 3.91% to $21.19. Trading volume for Organogenesis Holdings's stock is 274.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 35.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers