12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares rose 21.36% to $9.26 during Wednesday's regular session. GreenBox POS's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 185.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares moved upwards by 11.45% to $11.36. Trading volume for Cloopen Group Holding's stock is 250.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 9.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock moved upwards by 10.64% to $21.41. Trading volume for 3D Sys's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 47.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock rose 9.9% to $18.7. As of 12:31 EST, Cleanspark's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 49.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $633.4 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock rose 9.55% to $2.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 522.9K, which is 34.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares moved upwards by 9.28% to $2.59. The current volume of 91.3K shares is 2.07% of BSQUARE's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
Losers
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares decreased by 9.45% to $21.48 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, IDEX Biometrics's stock is trading at a volume of 469, which is 16.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) stock decreased by 8.91% to $7.88. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 195.6K shares, making up 168.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.3 million.
- J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares decreased by 7.13% to $120.14. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 494.6K, which is 90.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares fell 5.4% to $5.0. As of 12:31 EST, Wrap Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 497.1K, which is 86.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.0 million.
- Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) stock fell 4.33% to $32.49. Telos's stock is trading at a volume of 201.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 26.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) stock fell 3.85% to $5.75. The current volume of 2.4K shares is 4.93% of Crexendo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million.
