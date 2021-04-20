12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares rose 7.37% to $7.13 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 40.4 million shares is 148.95% of Nano Dimension's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) shares increased by 6.66% to $17.44. As of 12:31 EST, AstroNova's stock is trading at a volume of 43.7K, which is 155.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.7 million.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares increased by 5.13% to $2.77. As of 12:31 EST, LightPath Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 223.5K, which is 36.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock increased by 4.78% to $6.13. The current volume of 8.6K shares is 50.26% of Nortech Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock moved upwards by 4.53% to $5.99. As of 12:31 EST, Qumu's stock is trading at a volume of 27.2K, which is 23.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.3 million.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $1.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 223.5K, which is 49.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $140.1 million.
Losers
- MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock decreased by 17.04% to $2.97 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 776.6K shares is 42.96% of MER Telemanagement Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) stock declined by 12.17% to $7.51. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 119.61% of GreenBox POS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares fell 10.44% to $5.75. As of 12:31 EST, Taoping's stock is trading at a volume of 277.5K, which is 8.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 9.17% to $1.09. Color Star Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 18.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 8.92% to $1.38. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 9.73% of Phunware's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $98.2 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares fell 8.91% to $0.97. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 31.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.
