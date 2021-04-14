8 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares rose 15.71% to $3.65 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.3 million shares, making up 51.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock moved upwards by 12.9% to $1.75. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 46.6% of TOP Ships's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM) stock increased by 12.88% to $18.49. Trading volume for SM Energy's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 54.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) stock increased by 12.41% to $38.38. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 41.22% of Callon Petroleum's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) stock rose 11.54% to $28.3. Continental Resources's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 64.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion.
- Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) stock rose 10.17% to $6.17. Oil States International's stock is trading at a volume of 431.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 38.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.1 million.
Losers
- MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock declined by 7.42% to $5.18 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, MV Oil's stock is trading at a volume of 119.5K, which is 124.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
- NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) shares fell 6.07% to $25.15. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.8K shares, making up 81.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million.
