11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock moved upwards by 12.41% to $29.05 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, PLBY Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 241.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares moved upwards by 10.71% to $3.46. Trading volume for Target Hospitality's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 196.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $350.2 million.
- Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares rose 10.06% to $18.05. Natuzzi's stock is trading at a volume of 77.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 284.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock increased by 7.71% to $65.79. Trading volume for Signet Jewelers's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 152.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares rose 7.58% to $7.8. As of 12:32 EST, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's stock is trading at a volume of 460.8K, which is 24.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $993.8 million.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $3.79. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 546.9% of KBS Fashion Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
Losers
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares declined by 11.45% to $18.81 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 84.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock declined by 9.67% to $143.06. Trading volume for GameStop's stock is 8.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 18.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock fell 8.87% to $11.92. Trading volume for GoPro's stock is 3.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 46.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares declined by 8.43% to $7.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 5.0 million, which is 47.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock declined by 8.43% to $1.63. The current volume of 17.8 million shares is 46.65% of Genius Brands Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $489.5 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers